Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 406,390 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406,390 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AFLAC were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

NYSE:AFL opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

