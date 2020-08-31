Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $100.24 on Monday. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.51, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

