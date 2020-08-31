Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $801,000 in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84. Bilibili Inc – has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday. BOCOM International downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.50 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

