Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $831,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $15,124,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,503 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,679,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,580,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,185,000 after acquiring an additional 299,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 256,504 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $225,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,817 shares of company stock worth $2,584,000. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $110.52 on Monday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

