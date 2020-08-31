IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,105 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.05.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 40,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,859.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

IAC stock opened at $132.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.22. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $136.02.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

