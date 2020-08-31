Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Voya Financial worth $22,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 255.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 90.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 172.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.