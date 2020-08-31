Morgan Stanley Purchases 24,818 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $22,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 31.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock opened at $106.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

