Morgan Stanley Purchases 872,014 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 143.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,014 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $22,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 12.0% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 18.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Nordstrom by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 7.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

