Morgan Stanley Sells 1,414,015 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,774,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,414,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Huntington Bancshares worth $22,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $144,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 482,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

