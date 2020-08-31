J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.01% of J & J Snack Foods worth $23,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $137.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 0.55. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JJSF has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CL King raised J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

