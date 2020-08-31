Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 687,494 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $23,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth $566,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 287,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 70,140 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 185,006.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,025,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 144.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2,885.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 116,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 12,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $443,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $32,613.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,202,458 shares of company stock valued at $371,191,526 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

