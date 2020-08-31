Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 94.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. ValuEngine downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BOCOM International raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of ZTO opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

