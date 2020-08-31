Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,482,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,599,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $23,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the first quarter worth $36,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the first quarter worth $42,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the first quarter worth $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Get Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt alerts:

In other news, President James C. Baker bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $95,550.00.

KYN stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.