Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 824,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $23,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Livongo Health by 282.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 520,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 384,408 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the first quarter worth about $21,909,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the first quarter worth about $21,276,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the first quarter worth about $7,203,000. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

In other news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $5,528,153.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899,919 shares in the company, valued at $216,267,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,848,615.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,354,374.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,612 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,084. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LVGO stock opened at $132.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -324.28. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. Livongo Health’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livongo Health Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

