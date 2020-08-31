Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm were worth $23,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

