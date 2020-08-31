Morgan Stanley Sells 3,107,367 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Pinduoduo worth $23,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $203,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, China International Capital lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

Shares of PDD opened at $89.20 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $98.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.