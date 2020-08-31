Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 482.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 10,303,670 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.76% of Hudbay Minerals worth $23,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBM. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 70.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 273,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 113,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,034,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

HBM opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.67.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -5.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

