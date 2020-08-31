Morgan Stanley Purchases 81,895 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $23,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $261,612.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $10,737,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,818 shares of company stock worth $23,162,002 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $219.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $221.74. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

