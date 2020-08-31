Morgan Stanley Has $23.85 Million Stock Holdings in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,265,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 140,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.57% of Nordic American Tanker worth $23,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 205.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,509 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 394,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 778.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 378,048 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 1st quarter worth $1,281,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 448,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 222,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NAT opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 32.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

