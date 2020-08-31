Morgan Stanley Acquires 842,734 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 114.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $23,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 55.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

TAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

