Morgan Stanley Sells 474,558 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 474,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Franco Nevada worth $23,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.42.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $149.18 on Monday. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.64.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. Analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

