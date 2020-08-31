Morgan Stanley Has $23.91 Million Holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,467 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs were worth $23,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the first quarter worth $119,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the first quarter worth $123,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.1% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTAI. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $16.03 on Monday. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $94.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

In other news, CAO Eun Nam acquired 2,500 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $37,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

