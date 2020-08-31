Morgan Stanley Sells 556,686 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 556,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Alaska Air Group worth $24,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $662,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 617.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

