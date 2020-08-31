Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,977 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Synopsys worth $24,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 1,003.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,745 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 46,721.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,134,865 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,914,000 after buying an additional 643,506 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $77,863,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,809,000 after acquiring an additional 545,577 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 8,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,633,341.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $502,088.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,304 shares of company stock worth $66,582,527 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $219.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $221.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

