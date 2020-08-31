Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,783 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of Appian worth $24,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $583,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Appian by 93.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $3,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,554,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Appian in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $59.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 0.94. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

