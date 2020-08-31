Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,354 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Life Storage worth $24,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Life Storage by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 12,708.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 82,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $105.68 on Monday. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

