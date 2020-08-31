Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,082 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $24,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 42,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MCR opened at $8.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.