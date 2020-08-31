Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Announce $2.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Adobe reported earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $9.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $11.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,411 shares of company stock worth $42,400,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $662,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $538,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 178.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $71,174,000 after purchasing an additional 104,880 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 16.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $993,535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,012 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $516.44 on Monday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $533.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $451.94 and its 200-day moving average is $384.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $247.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

