Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Sells $5,079,600.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00.

GL stock opened at $84.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.89. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Globe Life by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.