Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Insider Sells $11,264,750.00 in Stock

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Noodles & Co stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $370.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDLS. ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

