Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Sells $13,341,000.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at $324,339,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $132.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.94. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.