Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to report sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $11.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 144.6% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $51.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

