Zacks: Brokerages Expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report $171.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.20 million and the lowest is $163.20 million. HMS reported sales of $146.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year sales of $682.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $681.10 million to $685.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $736.57 million, with estimates ranging from $722.10 million to $754.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. HMS has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of HMS by 116.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HMS by 26.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HMS by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HMS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in HMS by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

