$296.33 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report sales of $296.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.85 million and the lowest is $291.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $289.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $186,354.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,527 shares in the company, valued at $153,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,567 shares of company stock worth $1,943,143 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $64.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

