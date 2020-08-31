Analysts Expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $11.71 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 203.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Regions Financial by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 332.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

