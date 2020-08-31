RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will announce sales of $287.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.50 million and the highest is $292.44 million. RingCentral posted sales of $233.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.69.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total value of $285,443.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,412,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.97, for a total value of $679,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 177,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,224,904.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,619 shares of company stock valued at $31,073,887. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNG opened at $293.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.33 and a beta of 0.62. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $120.03 and a 52 week high of $306.46.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

