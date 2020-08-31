Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.54 Million

Analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will announce $231.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.08 million. QEP Resources reported sales of $307.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year sales of $932.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.00 million to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $839.63 million, with estimates ranging from $695.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QEP shares. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $1.35 on Monday. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $327.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 4.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QEP Resources by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,417,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 352,689 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 4,268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,350,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,382 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in QEP Resources by 44.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in QEP Resources by 32.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

