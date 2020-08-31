Analysts Expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Billion

Brokerages predict that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will post $5.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the highest is $5.56 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $22.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.07 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.36 billion to $23.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their target price on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $10.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,908.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,519.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Flex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 12.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.