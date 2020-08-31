Analysts Anticipate Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.53 Million

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce $82.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.54 million. Harmonic reported sales of $115.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $365.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $367.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $459.71 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $495.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.92 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLIT. ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Harmonic by 5.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $731,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

HLIT stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $572.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

