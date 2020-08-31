Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) recently:

8/19/2020 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/18/2020 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

8/13/2020 – Kite Realty Group Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/12/2020 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

8/10/2020 – Kite Realty Group Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

8/5/2020 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

7/21/2020 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

7/2/2020 – Kite Realty Group Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $960.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.