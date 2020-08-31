$59.07 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to announce sales of $59.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the lowest is $57.96 million. HealthStream posted sales of $62.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $239.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $241.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $222.16 million, with estimates ranging from $209.60 million to $232.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $21.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.58 million, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HealthStream by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HealthStream by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in HealthStream by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 133,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.