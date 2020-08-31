Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $685.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $685.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $673.00 million to $693.52 million. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $649.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

RCII stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

