TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.99 Million

Brokerages expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce $448.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.60 million and the highest is $449.38 million. TTEC posted sales of $395.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

TTEC stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. TTEC has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $270,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,665 shares of company stock worth $2,436,170. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 27.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 30.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TTEC by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

