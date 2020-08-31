Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce sales of $42.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.60 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $59.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $212.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $218.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $244.70 million, with estimates ranging from $241.20 million to $248.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twin Disc.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $59.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twin Disc by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Twin Disc by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twin Disc by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Twin Disc by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. Twin Disc has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $84.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64.
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
