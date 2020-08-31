Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce sales of $42.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.60 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $59.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $212.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $218.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $244.70 million, with estimates ranging from $241.20 million to $248.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $59.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twin Disc by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Twin Disc by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twin Disc by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Twin Disc by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. Twin Disc has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $84.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

