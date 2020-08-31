$88.10 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will announce sales of $88.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $88.19 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $112.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $357.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.70 million to $358.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $399.52 million, with estimates ranging from $371.20 million to $427.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 40.41%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Townsquare Media by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.
Townsquare Media stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.92. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.
