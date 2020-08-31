$88.10 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will announce sales of $88.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $88.19 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $112.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $357.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.70 million to $358.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $399.52 million, with estimates ranging from $371.20 million to $427.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 40.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Townsquare Media by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.92. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

