$34.95 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report $34.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. TechTarget posted sales of $33.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $138.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $139.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $154.75 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $157.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $39.47 on Monday. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $6,042,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $193,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 584,038 shares of company stock worth $19,851,770. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

