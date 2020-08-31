TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post sales of $491.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.20 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $716.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

In other news, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $26,955.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,625.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,744.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $214,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 370,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

