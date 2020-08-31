Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will post sales of $103.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.94 million. Q2 reported sales of $79.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $400.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.63 million to $405.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $485.16 million, with estimates ranging from $472.86 million to $505.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Gabelli downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $97.52 on Monday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 88,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $7,093,839.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $712,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,956 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,998. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 16.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

