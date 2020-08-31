$477.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce sales of $477.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $475.00 million and the highest is $480.32 million. CAE posted sales of $679.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CIBC raised their target price on CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CAE by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

CAE opened at $16.40 on Monday. CAE has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

