$425.89 Million in Sales Expected for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) to post $425.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.47 million and the highest is $441.31 million. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH reported sales of $653.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $115,857.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 101.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $574.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

